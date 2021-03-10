Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew satisfied with stalemate against Blackburn after scoring his fourth successive penalty

Dede scored for Swansea

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew is satisfied with the share of the spoils against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Tuesday.



Ayew scored a fourth successive penalty in his last five games but Swansea missed a chance to move into the Championship automatic promotion places as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackburn.



The Ghanaian hitman’s previous two spot-kicks were last-minute winners against Stoke and Middlesbrough, but here his 41st-minute strike was needed to bring the Swans level following Bradley Dack’s opener on a night when they were second best for long spells.



The point was enough to move Swansea level with second-placed Watford, still with a game in hand on the Hornets, and they could be grateful to get that much on a night when Blackburn created a string of chances to wrap up victory.



Ayew took to social media to indicate his contentment with the result and called upon his teammates to shift their focus to Saturday’s encounter against Luton Town.



“Hard point earned away from home another goal.