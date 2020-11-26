Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Andre Ayew salvages point for Swansea City on return from injury

Ghana forward Andre Ayew came off the bench on his injury return to score for Swansea City in the 1-1 stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.



Ayew sustained a hamstring injury while out on international duty in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, forcing him out of the club's Championship clash with Rotherham United last Saturday.



The 30-year-old made a quick recovery from the injury but manager Steve Cooper did not risk him for the Rotherham United game.



Ayew returned to the Jack Army Matchday squad for the clash against Sheffield Wednesday but was named among the substitutes.



With Swansea City trailing after Adam Reach had given Wednesday a slim lead in the 27th minute, manager Cooper replaced Kyle Naughton with Andre Ayew at half time as they went in search for the equalizer and possibly the victory.



Ayew, as expected, added quality to the Swansea City team and went on to make the difference to rescue a point for his club.



On the 60th minute mark, the former West Ham United forward netted from close range after he was assisted by Welsh defender Connor Roberts.



Ayew has now scored 6 goals and registered 1 assist in 12 Championship games for Swansea City so far this term.





