Andre Ayew's time in the Black Stars is not over yet - GFA's spokesperson clarifies

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has debunked assertions that Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew's time in the national team has come to an end.



Ayew was left out of Ghana's squad for the two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America.



Henry Asante Twum, clarified that Andre Ayew was informed in advance before the final squad list was made public.



He emphasized Ayew's significant role within the team and the technical team had discussions with Ayew to convey their intention to excuse him from the upcoming international friendlies to focus on resolving his future club matters.



Ayew accepted this decision graciously and offered his blessing to the team for the two matches. The technical team, in turn, wished him well in his pursuit of a new team.



“At the moment he is club-less, he is talking to clubs, he is having meeting with clubs and he travels a lot. So the technical team spoke to him to make him understand that they want to excuse him from these two international friendlies so that he can sort out his future.



“He took it in good fate and gave his blessing to the team as far as the two matches are concerned and the technical team also wished him well as he looks for a new team.



Henry Asante Twum made a noteable point that Ayew's exclusion from these friendlies does not signify the end of his journey with the national team, and the door remains open for his continued involvement.



“There is no problem as if the door is shut on him, it’s not as if the journey is over for him as far as the team is concerned and Andre brings a lot to this team. He is a useful part of the jigsaw, he brings experience to the table, he brings his leadership on and off the pitch.



“He provides loads of inspiration to some of these young players in the squad but for now the coaches feel he should focus on his future, sort out his club issues then he will be considered going forward.” Henry Asante told Radio Gold Sports.



