Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew’s splendid season stats captured in one photo

André Ayew's statistics in the ongoing season in a colourful style

Renowned football data collectors, WhoScored.com has summarized André Ayew’s statistics in the ongoing season in a colourful style.



Ayew was on top of his game at Championship side Swansea City last term, scoring 16 goals and providing 7 assists in 46 matches in all competitions.



The 30-year-old has kept up his last season’s form at the club this season.



The former West Ham United forward is virtually dragging the Jack Army to the elite division with his goals and leadership qualities.



WhoScored.com, who are the largest detailed football statistics website, has captured the poacher’s data in one picture.



Ayew is expected to lead the line for the Welsh-based outfit when they play Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the English FA Cup.