Andre Ayew's opener sets up Swansea City victory at QPR to go second

Sports News of Saturday, 26 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Andre Ayew scored the opener as Swansea City beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on the road on Saturday to go second on the table.
The Ghana captain headed home a rebound after a Bidwell header cannoned off the woodwork following a Connor Roberts cross in the 44th minute.
It was his eighth goal of the season.
In the 54th minute, Jamal Lowe doubled the lead for the Swans after a superb vision and pass from Grimes.
Swansea are now on 39 points from 20 matches; four points behind leaders Norwich City who have played one matchless.
