Sports News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Andre Ayew's opener sets up Swansea City victory at QPR to go second

Andre Ayew scored the opener as Swansea City beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on the road on Saturday to go second on the table.

The Ghana captain headed home a rebound after a Bidwell header cannoned off the woodwork following a Connor Roberts cross in the 44th minute.

It was his eighth goal of the season.

In the 54th minute, Jamal Lowe doubled the lead for the Swans after a superb vision and pass from Grimes.

Swansea are now on 39 points from 20 matches; four points behind leaders Norwich City who have played one matchless.

