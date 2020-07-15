Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew's 15th league goal not enough as Swansea lose more ground in playoff race

Andre Ayew was on target for the Swans

Ghana forward André Ayew bagged his 15th goal in the Championship for Swansea City in their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in midweek.



English striker Sammy Ameobi struck twice from outside the box to equalise after Swansea had gone ahead through on-loan Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster in the 8th minute.



However, it was Steve Cooper's charges that had the advantage at half-time as André Ayew was adjudged to have been brought down by Ryan Yates, and referee Oliver Langford had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.



Ayew stepped up to take it himself, and he sent Brice Samba the wrong way to register his 15th goal of the season.



The result saw the Jack Army drop to 8th position with 64 points from 44 matches.



The Welsh-based outfit are three points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City and must look to win their last two fixtures - against Bristol City and Reading - and hope the Bluebirds and Millwall slip up to realize their dream of picking one of the playoffs spots.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.