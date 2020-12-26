Sports News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew reveals how his timely intervention helped save the life of a girl suffering from a heart condition

Andre Ayew, Black Stars skipper

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, revealed his delight to help save the life of a girl suffering from a heart condition during one of his visits to Ghana.



The Swansea ace is known for his philanthropic gestures, something he tries to hide from the public.



However, on one of his visits to a hospital in Ghana, he met a family wailing over the medical bills of their daughter who was suffering from a heart condition.



An emotional Ayew was touched and had to quickly move to their aid.



“It’s not really something I talk about because it’s about helping people rather than someone saying nice things about me,” he told Swanseacity.com.



“I do things from the heart and to help people. But there’s been a few times where I have helped with some medical bills.



“There was one occasion where I saw parents sobbing with their head in their hands in a hospital. “Their daughter needed an operation on the heart, and it was costing more money than they could ever imagine to have. This was a child that was suffering, and I was in a fortunate position to take care of that and ensure the child got the treatment it needed. The parents were so happy, and I was happy to help them and their daughter.



“My dad, Jordan, my big brother and other Ghanaian and African players all do this too. It’s part of our culture.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.