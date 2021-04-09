Andre Ayew reveals 'big message' that forced him to stay at Swansea City

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana and Swansea City star Andre Dede Ayew has revealed why he opted to stay with the club for the 2019/20 season.



Ayew returned to the Championship side after failing to glitter with Turkish outfit Swansea City in the 2018/19 season despite receiving offers from clubs.



The 30-year old return to the club coincided with the appointment of manager Steve Cooper and according to Ayew, Cooper told him he was key to plans and wanted him at the club thus his decision to stay and repay the faith shown in him by the coach.



"The manager said, 'I want you - you don't have to move; the club is ready to keep you'," Ayew said in an interview with WalesOnline.



"That message was big for me. A few things came in, but whether it was the league, the club or maybe not what I wanted financially, I never felt like everything was there, so I continued at Swansea."



The former West Ham and Olympic Marseille attacker has been the best player for the Welsh club in the past two seasons since his return.



Andre Ayew has scored 14 goals in 38 appearances for Swansea City in the ongoing campaign.