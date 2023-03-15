Andre Ayew reveals Nottingham Forest’s problem this season

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Andre Ayew says his Nottingham Forest outfit have been competing with teams that have been together for long, hence their struggle.



Ayew joined the Premier League side on a short-term deal during the January transfer window.



The Ghana international missed a stoppage-time penalty in their recent 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs at away last Saturday.



"Everybody who wears a Forest shirt knows it's not going to be easy, but we're going to keep believing in ourselves. If you were to say we'd be where we are after 26 games, a lot of people would be happy. That's a fact."



"The results will come. Our problem is we're facing teams that have been together for four or five years, they have their own style of play and their own ideas, but it's not time to panic."



"It's going to be difficult, but we don't just have to look at the negatives. We know our away form isn't good enough, but we're not going to give up. We're going to keep fighting until the end," he said.



The 33-year-old joined Forest as a free agent in the January transfer window after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd. Ayew is determined to succeed once again in the English top flight and is pumped up for the game against Newcastle United.