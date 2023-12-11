Andre Ayew returns from suspension to help Le Havre in Ligue 1

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew returned to action for Le Havre over the weekend, following a one-match suspension.



Ayew had been sent off on his debut against Nantes but was back in action on Sunday as Le Havre faced Strasbourg in Ligue 1.



Le Havre suffered a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg, with Ayew entering the game in the 78th minute. Unfortunately, he was unable to turn the tide of the match in his team's favour, as they slipped to a third consecutive defeat.



The 33-year-old attacking midfielder joined Le Havre in November as a free agent, following a loan spell at Nottingham Forest where he helped the club avoid relegation.



Ayew's start to life at Le Havre was disrupted by his early red card, but he is now working hard to regain his form and make a positive impact for his new team.