Andre Ayew releases statement on Christian Atsu's death

Sports News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew has been left devasted following the demise of Christian Atsu.



Atsu, 31, was confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday morning after being trapped under rubble for 12 days.



The lifeless body of the winger is expected to arrive in the country next week as announced by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.



However, Andre, who played with Atsu at the Black Stars in a statement admitted that he will miss the former Chelsea due to his selflessness.



The Nottingham Forest attacker also extended his condolences to the family of the Hatayspor winger.



Atsu scored the winner in Hatayspor's last game against Kasimpasa.



The winger joined Hatayspor for free on September 6, 2022, after leaving the Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed. He scored 1 goal in 4 matches he took part in for Hatayspor.



In his career, the Ghanaian football player also played for teams such as Feyenoord Ghana, Porto U19, Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle United, and Al-Raed.



Atsu spent eight years signed by Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Bournemouth, Everton, and Newcastle.



He was signed by Chelsea in 2013 before being sent on loan to the Dutch club Vitesse.



Atsu played 65 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals and was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.





