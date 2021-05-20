Andre Ayew ready to make history with Swansea City

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain and Swansea City star, Andre Dede Ayew has promised to repay the Welsh club by helping them to gain promotion to the English Premier League.



The 31-year-old has been Swansea's livewire this season, netting 17 goals in 44 appearances, including the match-winner in the first leg of the promotion play-offs semifinal against Barnsley.



Swansea will host Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday in the second leg with a place in the final at Wembley at stake.



"Sometimes you find yourself in good circumstances and other times you have to struggle and fight to get what you want and that is the situation I am in at the moment," he told the BBC.



"A unique situation at a unique club that has given me its all and a club that I have grown to love and willing to give my all to make history.



"I know the price of what we are going into but I also know the value of what we can achieve and I if can do it, will be a very big achievement for myself and my family too."



The winner of the Swansea City-Barnsley game will face the victor in the match between Bournemouth and Brentford.