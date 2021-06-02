Andre Ayew reacts to teammate Jamal Lowe’s comment after Premier League promotion failure

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has reacted to teammate Jamal Lowe’s comment after Swansea City's failure to secure promotion to the Premier League.



The Black Stars captain was instrumental in the side’s bid for promotion scoring 17 goals in as many matches he played with a couple of assists.



However, the Swans' chance of gaining promotion was dashed on the final day when they lost 2-0 to Brentford at Wembly in the Championship play-offs final.



After failing to secure promotion, Ayew teammate Jamal Lowe took to social media and insisted that the feeling of disappointment from missing out on promotion this term needs to fuel the Swans for next term.



However, the former Marseille player who formed an effective partnership with Lowe responding to the latter comment praised his effort and said, “Great season bro.”



Andre Ayew could leave the Swans at the expiration of his contract.