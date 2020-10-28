Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Andre Ayew reacts to Swansea's Championship win over Stoke City

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has expressed his happiness about Swansea City's 2-0 win over Stoke City in the Championship.



Swansea got off to a great start on Tuesday, October, 27 in their game against Stoke City FC.



Jay Fulton put them ahead in the 30th minute. In the second half, the Swans kept pushing and were rewarded with another striker through Kasey Palmer to seal their victory.



Andre Dede Ayew has made eight championship appearances this season and has scored three goals.



The Swansea City Vice-captain took to Twitter to celebrate the win over Stoke City after the game.





3 points ???? we keep going????????..congrats @kaseypalmer45 on your 1st goal... YJB pic.twitter.com/WfhFJzGttJ — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) October 28, 2020

