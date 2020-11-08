Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Andre Ayew posts touching message to Swansea fans following defeat to Norwich

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has demonstrated top-level leadership to Swansea City fans in the aftermath of the club’s slim margin defeat to Norwich City.



The Swans traveled to Carrow Road to face Norwich in the English Championship Round 11 fixture.



A goal by Marco Stiepermann in the 84th minute broke the hearts of Swansea City and their followers just when they had hopes of securing a point from the game.



Swansea City are keen on qualifying to the English top-flight and needed a result like this to boost their chances.



Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game but was powerless in helping his side get at least a point.



After the game, Andre Ayew posted on his Twitter timeline.





Difficult one to take..but everybody gave everything,we keep our heads up and go again after the international break???? Jack Army we miss you and hope to see u soon ?????????????????? YJB pic.twitter.com/BfWSJ0sUxo — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 7, 2020

