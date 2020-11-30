Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Andre Ayew picks up Man of the Match plaque as Swansea beats Nottingham Forrest

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew was named the official Man of the Match as his side Swansea City beats Nottingham Forest 1-0 away on Sunday, November, 2 in the Championship.



Connor Roberts' first goal of the season helped the Swans to bag the points and move to fourth on the league table.



The wing-back headed home the only goal of the match after 43 minutes.



Ayew was making a return to the starting line-up after recovering from a hamstring injury he picked during the FIFA international break.



His ball into the box was deflected up into the air, and Roberts followed in strongly to beat Ameobi to the ball and head into the far corner.



The Black Stars captain nearly doubled the lead early in the second half but his overhead kick went wide after good work by Jake Bidwell and Matt Grimes down the left.



Ayew confirmed his award in a Tweet: ''3 points away from home ????love it!great shift guys?? we keep going.. ???? MOTM.''





3 points away from home ????love it!great shift guys?? we keep going.. ???? MOTM pic.twitter.com/BMnjxbMRdk — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 29, 2020

