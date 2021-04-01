Andre Ayew pays tribute to ex-Marseille chief Pape Diouf on first anniversary of death

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

On Wednesday Ghana and Swansea City star Andre Ayew paid tribute to former Marseille President Pape Diouf on the first anniversary of his passing.



Pape Diouf, who was president of the French giants between 2005 to 2009 died after suffering from the coronavirus at age 68.



In a post on social media, the Black Stars eulogized his mentor in a post: "1 year ????????❤️???? ????????I miss u my mentor,dad... ur irreplaceable in my life..I know that you looking after us in heaven"



The astute African football executive helped Jordan and his senior brother Ayew settle in France when they were at the Marseille academy.



Diouf was a close friend of their father Abedi Pele during his playing days at the French giants Marseille long before the former journalist became the club's President.



A former journalist at La Marseillaise in the 1980s, he was a successful football agent from the 1990s, representing top African players like Joseph-Antoine Bell, Marcel Desailly, Basile Boli, William Gallas, Samir Nasir, Didier Drogba and many others.



Pape Diouf was appointed CEO of Marseille in 2004 and was voted the President in 2005.



An esteemed leader, he was one of the major players in French football, renowned for his good banter with his Lyon counterpart Jean -Michel Aulas and his classy way of dressing.



After leaving Marseille in 2009, he became a sought-after speaker in sports conferences.



