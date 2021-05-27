Andre Ayew offers everything to Swansea City - Nathan Dyer

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Swansea City forward, Nathan Dyer has lauded teammate, Andre Ayew for his professionalism and dedication.



The Ghana captain has been inspirational for the Welsh-based side club.



The 31-year-old who has emerged as the top scorer of the club this season has steered the club to the Championship playoff.



With the team currently preparing for their final game against Brentford on Saturday, Dyer has lauded Andre for his hard and dedication to the club.



“I have great memories of when we first got into the Premier League 10 years ago, and now these players have the chance to do the same," he said.



“Obviously, Andre did what he’s good at by giving us that goal in the first leg that spurred us on for the second.



“What a lot of people don’t see with Andre is how he motivates the team in the dressing room and before the game. He’s always up for it and gives 110 per cent.



“And it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Grimesey score in the way that he did. I can’t speak highly enough of him; he’s such a nice guy off the pitch and showed his quality with the goal.



“I’m not kidding, he does that in every training session and I’d always tell him to shoot more often.



“When he first came to the club, he arrived with a lot of promise. Although he spent a lot of time out on loan, he’s come back a much better player and has grown massively.



“To produce what he did on the big stage in a massive game was brilliant."



Andre Ayew has scored 17 goals of the Swans this season. Andre will be hoping to qualify the team for the Premier League next season.