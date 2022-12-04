Andre Ayew not thinking about retirement, promises to comeback better

Sports News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is not thinking about retirement just yet as he promises to come back stronger after defeat to Uruguay on Friday evening at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



According to the most capped Ghana player, though he is very sad for the Black Stars team exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, he’s determined to be better in the coming years.



“We had the opportunity to get to the next stage…I missed the penalty..it’s difficult to take..we did not get it right..I am very optimistic for the future



“I am sad but we will try and make it better”, he said after the game.



A 2-0 win for Uruguay in their Group H decider with Ghana prevented the Black Stars from enacting any sort of revenge for their quarter-final loss at the 2010 World Cup, but this pulsating victory for La Celeste at the 2022 edition came with a heavy price.



South Korea’s 2-1 win over Portugal in the corresponding group stage decider saw them leapfrog both Uruguay and Ghana late on, meaning they’ll progress to the last 16, and send both of these sides home despite Uruguay’s victory.



The build-up to the match had been dominated by Luis Suarez’s handball right at the end of extra-time in their 2010 knockout match. Asamoah Gyan’s miss proved fatal for Ghana 12 years ago, but captain Andre Ayew, the only remaining player from the 2010 squad, couldn’t avenge.



The 33-year-old Ghana forward has three World Cup goals for Ghana.