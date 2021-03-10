You are here: HomeSports2021 03 10Article 1200454

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Andre Ayew nets 14th goal of the season in Swansea City’s 1-1 draw at Blackburn

Ghana international Andre Ayew netted his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night to earn a 1-1 draw for Swansea City in the game against Blackburn in the English Championship.

The Black Stars captain has been in fertile form in the last few weeks, scoring in successive matches to win games for the Swans.

Deservedly, Andre Ayew today earned a starting role when Swansea City visited the Ewood Park to take on Blackburn.

On the back of a good start to the game, the home team took the lead after 37th minutes of play when Bradley Dack scored with an assist from Tom Trybull.

Pegged behind, Swansea City mounted successive attacks and earned a penalty kick four minutes later.

Talisman Andre Ayew stepped up and expertly converted to restore parity for the visitors.

Although both teams will create a number of chances in the second half, neither side could score and hence settled for a draw at the end of the game.

Today’s goal means that Andre Ayew has now scored 14 goals for Swansea City in the English Championship this season.

