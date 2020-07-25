Sports News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew named in 2019/20 English Championship team of season

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has been named in the 2019/20 Championship team of the season.



The Swansea City vice-captain has been vital for the club in their qualification to their Skybet Championship playoff.



Ayew scored 15 times and provided an additional seven assists for Steve Cooper's side and was the third most fouled player (99) in the Championship this season.



The 29-year-old set up seven more for his teammates as they edged Nottingham Forrest out of the final playoff place by one goal.



His goals came at crucial points for the Swans as they ensured that they made away with 16 points from those matches.



Swansea City will play Brentford in the semifinals of the Championship playoff.



Ayew was rated 7.35 for his performance for the Swans.



Below is the full team of the season. Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak (Fulham)



Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds)



Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)



Centre-back: Sean Morrison (Cardiff)



Left-back: Joe Bryan (Fulham)



Right midfield: Andre Ayew (Swansea)



Central midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom)



Central midfield: Eberechi Eze (QPR)



Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford)



Striker: Ollie Watkins (Brentford)



Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)





