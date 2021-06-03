Andre Ayew named Swansea City’s top scorer for 2020/2021 season

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Andre Ayew scored 17 goals for Swansea in the just ended season



• His goals helped Swansea reached the final of the Championship play-offs where they lost to Brentford

• He has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace



Swansea City have officially recognized Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew as the club’s top goal scorer of the 2020/2021 season.



The forward was a prominent feature in Swansea’s failed Premier League bid, scoring 17 goals in the Championship.



In the club’s end of season awards, Andre was named top goalscorer while the overall best player went to Welsh right back Connor Roberts.



Following Swansea’s failure to beat Brentford and complete a comeback to the Premier League, reports have been rife about Ayew’s exit from the club.



It has been widely speculated that the Ghanaian forward will be looking to continue his career elsewhere after trying hard but unsuccessfully to return Swansea to the Premier League on two occasions.



His contract with Swansea is set to expire later this month and indications are that he would not be staying.



Swansea themselves are reported to be ready to let their star man leave due his wages which is said to be the highest at the club.



Reports have linked him with Crystal Palace where current Swansea coach Steve Cooks looks set to be headed.



The reports say Cooks would love to reunite with Andre Ayew at Palace where Andre’s younger brother Jordan Ayew currently plays.



Andre Ayew is expected to join the Black Stars in the coming days to prepare for the friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



