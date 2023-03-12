Andre Ayew misses penalty in Nottingham Forest defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Sports News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew missed a penalty in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



After 62 minutes, Spurs had a 3-0 lead thanks to a first-half double from Kane (bringing his Premier League total to 20 goals for the season) and a second-half goal from Heung-Min Son.



In the 20th minute, Richarlison dribbled his way into the box and crossed toward the middle for Son Heung-min who found Pedro Porro in the box. Making a quick decision, Porro delivered a chipped cross to the 6-yard box for Harry Kane to outleap two Forest players and place his header brilliantly to the right corner, away from Navas.



Kane converted a penalty kick with a strike down the middle in the 35th minute.



Receiving a great ball down the line to have a two-on-tow chance with Son as his target, Richarlison’s first cross amounted to nothing before he redeemed himself on his second attempt and found Son in the 6-yard box. Son converted the strike with his left foot as he went between the legs of JonJo Shelvey



Joe Worrall's header in the 81st minute gave Forest some solace, but substitute Andre Ayew missed a stoppage-time penalty that Fraser Forster saved.



Steve Cooper's team lost, moving them three points above the relegation zone despite only having one away Premier League victory all year.



