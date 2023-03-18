Andre Ayew marks full Nottingham Forest debut in 2-1 defeat to Newcastle

Sports News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew started his first match for Nottingham Forest on Friday night when the team lost 2-1 to Newcastle United.



The experienced forward joined Forest in the January transfer window after ending his stay in Qatar where he played for Al-Sadd SC.



Since joining the club, all his appearances have been from the bench until today.



In a Round 28 encounter of the English Premier League season, Andre Ayew started in attack for Nottingham Forest as the team attempted to beat Newcastle United at home.



Following a good defensive display by Forest, the team managed to take the lead through a strike from Emmanuel Dennis in the 26th minute.



Unfortunately, the team could not hold onto the lead and allowed Newcastle to score through Alexander Isak to restore parity before the break.



With a second from the penalty spot in injury time of the second half, the Magpies sealed a 2-1 win to amass the three points.



In the game today, Andre Ayew played 79 minutes before making way for Sam Surridge.