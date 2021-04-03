Andre Ayew makes injury comeback in Swansea City’s defeat to Birmingham

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea City star Andre Ayew made a quick return from injury to feature for his side in their 1-0 defeat to Birmingham in the English Championship on Friday.



The 31-year old had picked up a knock whilst on international duty with the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé.



Ayew had not trained with his side after returning to camp but made the trip to Birmingham for the game.



Swansea City manager Steve Cooper handed Andre Ayew a starting berth in the game as they aim to push for automatic qualification to the elite division.



The Welsh club lost the game late in injury time from Scot Hogan’s spot-kick.



Birmingham had already missed a penalty awarded them in the first half.



Swansea City failed to close in the gap with second-placed Watford after the defeat.



Swansea is placed third on the league table with 69 points. A win for Brentford could see them unseat Swansea in the third spot.



The Black Stars captain is the club's leading top sorcerer with 14 goals in 37 appearances in the ongoing campaign.



