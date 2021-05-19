Andre Ayew is two goals away from scoring 60 in England

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew's sensational strike against Barnsley in the Championship play-off on Monday took him a bit closer to achieving 60 goals on English soil.



The Ghana star scored a brilliant individual goal to give Swansea a narrow advantage in the semi-final clash.



The goal was his 58th since he landed in England in the summer of 2015. Ayew signed for Swansea on a free transfer after leaving French giants Marseille.



Aside from a short spell in Turkey with Fernabache, Ayew has spent five years in England, playing in the Premier League as well as the Championship.



He featured in the top-flight with Swansea and West Ham, but he is currently representing the south Wales club in the second-tier league.



Below is a breakdown of his 58 goals:



12 goals in 47 games for Swansea City in the Premier League



12 goals in 50 games for West Ham United in the Premier League



34 goals in 104 games for Swansea City in the Championship.



Ayew will hope to reach the 60th goal mark with potentially two games to end the season.