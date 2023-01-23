Andre Ayew in action for Al Sadd SC in 2-0 away win against Al Arabi

Sports News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew was in action for Al-Sadd SC on Monday, January 23, 2023, when Al Sadd faced off with Al Arabi in the Qatar Stars League.



The experienced forward started on the flanks for his club today in a Round 11 encounter of the 2022/23 Qatari top-flight league.



Operating from the right wings, Andre Ayew caused a lot of damage and was a nuisance for the defense of Al Arabi through his stay on the pitch.



In a game that did not see any goal in the first half, Santi Carzola scored in the 66th minute from 12 yards to give Al-Sadd SC the lead.



Six minutes later, Haasan Al Haydos also scored with a fine strike to double the lead for the visitors.



At the end of the contest, Al Sadd SC picked the maximum three points to climb to 5th on the Qatar Stars League standings.



The Black Stars captain has made nine appearances for his club and has three goals and one assist to his name.