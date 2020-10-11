Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew hoping to form lethal partnership with new Swansea City attackers

Ghana international, Andre Ayew

Swansea City star man, Andre Ayew has expressed his desire to form a formidable partnership with the new attackers that joined the club this summer.



Nicknamed the Swans, the English Championship outfit enjoyed a very good campaign last season where they almost secured promotion to the Premier League.



In a season where Andre Ayew was the standout player, he formed a lethal partnership with Rhian Brewster who was signed on loan by Swansea City from Liverpool.



With the teenager going back to his parent club at the end of the season, the Swans has recruited the likes of Jamal Lowe, Viktor Gyokeres, and Morgan Gibbs-White to provide the needed attacking squad boost.



Speaking in an interview, Andre Ayew says the new attackers are now getting to know each other and he hopes it gets him to play well just like last season.



“We’re still working a lot on that understanding. We’re getting to know our movements. Before, I was playing with Rhian and Conor most of the time, they knew exactly how I moved but it took time. We’re still only four games in and we’re starting to understand our movements”, the forward said as quoted on the website of Swansea.



Andre Ayew continued, “Morgan has great quality, Jamal similarly – he’s a different sort of player but brings something different to the team. I’m very happy with what we have brought in so far. Viktor also showed what he can do – he’s strong and powerful.



“I need to find a way to put them in the best situations to be able to show what they can do. By doing that, it will also give me the chance to keep playing well.”



Ayew is currently on international duty with the Ghana senior national team and will return to Swansea City on Tuesday.

