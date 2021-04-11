Andre Ayew hopes to be in best form for 2021 AFCON and World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is hoping to be in the best of form for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be held in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana has failed to win a major silverware since 1982 despite coming close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade, 2010 Angola losing to Egypt in the finals and in 2015 Equatorial Guinea- Gabon as the Stars lost to Ivory Coast on penalty shootout.



With the 2021 AFCON tournament set for January 2022 and World Cup qualifiers in June, the Swansea City star says he needs to be in the best possible shape for both games.



He expressed that, the AFCON tournament and the world cup qualifiers remains paramount to him and will do his best to be ready for it.



"There's the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in 2022, so I need to be in the best possible shape for those, as they're very important to me.



Andre Ayew has scored 15 goals in 39 appearances for Swansea City in the ongoing campaign.