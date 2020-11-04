Sports News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew hits fifth goal of the season as Swansea hold Brentford

André Ayew, Ghanaian player

Ghana forward André Ayew snatched a point for Swansea against Brentford in the Championship on Tuesday night.



Ayew's fifth goal of the season ensured Swansea City remain unbeaten on the road in the Championship this season as they claimed a deserved draw with Brentford.



It was Brentford who went in front as in-form striker Ivan Toney struck in the 36th minute.



Swansea, however, dominated the majority of the second half and got a deserved equaliser as Ayew drilled home to stretch his side's unbeaten run to five games.



The Jack Army and Brentford went into the match as the two best performing Championship sides since the June restart, with the Swans and the Bees each collecting 35 of the 54 points on offer in that period.

