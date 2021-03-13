Sports News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew helps Swansea beat Luton to boost automatic promotion hopes

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana star Andre Ayew helped Swansea secure a vital win against Luton in the English Champi0nship on Saturday afternoon.



Ayew had a decent game at Kenilworth Road, with the Swansea winning 1-0 thanks to Conor Hourihane's early goal.



The win sees the Swans move up to second on the table.



The Swansea captain completed the most dribbles (3) along with Luton attacker Kal Naismith.



Luton dominated for much of the match and missed several chances with Swansea having to work hard to grind out a win.



Hourihane's goal after a decisive break came from one of only two Swansea efforts on target in a game where they were nearly always on the back foot.



Ayew remains Swansea's top scorer this season with 14 league goals.