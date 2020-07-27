Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew heaps praise on Swansea youngsters Brewster and Gallagher

Andre Ayew has heaped praise on his treamates

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has praised Swansea City duo Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher, and believes they are ready for football in the Premier League.



The pair arrived on loan from Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, and have already made 39 appearances between them.



Brewster has scored ten in 20 appearances with Gallagher registering 6 assists in 19 games.



"Quality wise, yes. They have it in the legs and in the head, they're ready to go further," said Ayew.



"I think they're ready to work hard. I think those boys have a great future ahead of them, now it's up to them to do more, to work more to always, you know, be focused solely on football.



"That's the most important thing. And I think they have what it takes to play in the Premier League, with Swansea or another team, but I prefer them to do it with this club.



"When you're young, the most important thing is to have a manager that believes in you and that wants to make you grow. And they've caught that with our boss here, Steve Cooper, and I think it's a big, big plus for them.



"In the situation we were in, a lot of managers I know would have taken off the younger players. But our manager had faith in them."

