Andre Ayew has been a fantastic player but his time is up - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has asserted that it's time for Ghana captain Andre Ayew to gracefully conclude his international career with the Black Stars after an impressive run.



Ayew, who led the team to the continental tournament in Ivory Coast, witnessed Ghana's departure at the group stage. The West African powerhouse faced a setback in AFCON, failing to advance to the knockout stage for the second consecutive edition.



Speaking candidly to Angel FM, Mensah Bonsu refrained from placing blame solely on coach Chris Hughton, emphasizing the need to address deficiencies within the team, including Ayew.



"Constantly changing coaches is not going to help us. Between the Ayew brothers, I had more hope in Jordan than Andre because he's played his part. If we are to be truthful to ourselves, he no longer fits into the team," said Mensah Bonsu.



He continued, "You force the player on the coach, and you don't want to blame the player; rather, you blame the coach. To me, Andre Ayew has been a fantastic player just like his father was, but at the moment, he is a spent force."



Despite Ayew's historic achievement of equaling Rigobert Song's record for the most AFCON appearances, 36, Mensah Bonsu advocates for a strategic transition, recognizing the need for a new era in Ghana's football journey.



As the discussion around Ayew's future gains momentum, Ghanaian football fans await further developments and decisions regarding the iconic captain's role in the Black Stars.