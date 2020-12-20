Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew hails Swansea City display in victory against Barnsley

Andre Ayew, Ghanaian player

Ghana forward Andre Ayew has hailed the performance of Swansea City in the win against Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday.



The Swans moved up to 3rd on the standings following their impressive 2-0 victory against Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium.



Jamal Lowe put the host's noses in front with a close-range strike after only 2 minutes on the clock.



A second-half own goal by Nigerian forward Victor Adeboyejo saw Steve Cooper’s men claim a 2-0 win.



Ayew, who played full throttle for the Jack Army, indicated his delight over the result.



3 points! Strong performance we keep going...YJB



Ayew has plundered 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 19 outings for his club so far this term.

