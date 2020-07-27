Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Andre Ayew goal gives Swansea advantage over Brentford

Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew was on target for his team, Swansea City, on Sunday, July 26 when they played Brentford in the first leg of the Championship play-offs.



The Swans’ top scorer has scored three penalties since the lockdown but missed when he was given the opportunity to do so in the game.



Swansea were given a boost when Brentford went down to 10 men after Rico Henry’s challenge on Connor Roberts.



This time, Ayew smiled at the opportunity and scored a sublime 81st minute goal which has given Swansea the upper hand over the Bees.



As the Bees host the Swans at Griffin Park on Wednesday, they will go all out to cancel Swansea’s lead to secure a chance to play in the Premier League.

