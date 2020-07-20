Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew focused on Swansea City play-off bid amid transfer talks

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew wants to focus on the club's play-off bid amid widespread reports about his long-term future.



The 30-year-old has a year left on his current deal at the Liberty Stadium and that has heightened talks about his potential departure this summer.



The Ghana captain, who is the club's highest earner, is the leading top scorer with 17 goals to his credit this term.



There are fears manager Steve Cooper will struggle to keep hold of his prize asset on financial ground but the former Marseille forward wants to relegate talks about his future to the background as City chase promotional playoff.



"At the moment I'm not thinking about that," said forward Ayew.



"I'm just thinking about getting three points (at Reading) on Wednesday and hopefully Hull City winning. That's what I want. I'm not thinking beyond that at all."



Swansea will reach the playoff if relegation-threatened Hull City do them a huge favour by beating sixth-placed Cardiff City while they account for Reading.

