Sports News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew features for Swansea City in narrow defeat to Middlesbrough

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew played full throttle in his Swansea City’s clash against Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening in the ongoing 2020/2021 English Champions season.



Continually playing as the star man in his team, the inspirational forward earned a starting role when his team travelled to the Riverside Stadium to take on the Matchday 15 opponent.



Unfortunately, it was not the best day at the office for Andre Ayew. The attacker worked his socks off for his team but the efforts together with that of his teammates could not secure a win at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the Matchday, a brace from Duncan Watmore powered Middlesbrough to the 2-1 win with Yan Dhanda scoring after an assist from Ryan Manning in the 78th minute to give Swansea City the consolation.



This season, Andre Ayew has featured in 14 matches for Swansea City and has 6 goals and 1 assist to his name.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.