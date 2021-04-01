Andre Ayew facing late fitness test ahead of Birmingham City clash on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea City are waiting to discover if Andre Dede Ayew will be available for selection when they travel to Birmingham City on Friday after the star forward picked up a knock on international duty.



The 31-year-old picked up a late injury while on international duty with Ghana in the final Group C match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Príncipe last weekend.



The Ghana star was seen wearing heavy strapping on his lower left leg after he picked up a knock during the 3-1 win over their opponents.



Concerns have grown over the availability of the forward ahead of the Swansea's City's trip to Birmingham on Friday.



Despite the Black Stars skipper allaying the fears of the club's supporters, he will be assessed if he can make the trip to St Andrew's.



Swansea City manager Steve Cooper is awaiting clearance for the influential forward for the crunch tie for the trip to the Midlands.



“We’ve tried to be as productive as possible this week,” said Cooper. “Some of the boys haven’t returned from international duty.



“Andre is back, but he had a bit of a knock playing for Ghana.



“Conor came off against Cardiff. When Conor walked off we thought he may have pulled his hamstring and could be out for two to three weeks.



“But it was nerve damage, rather than a strain, which is a positive.



“So those two players have a chance of playing but aren’t training at the moment. We’ll see how it goes by the time Friday comes around.



“Marc will join up with the team in Birmingham. He flies into there with England Under-21s, so he’ll see us there. He plays at 5 pm today, so we’ll see how he gets on.



“Ryan Manning is travelling back too as we speak, as he’s returning from Ireland duty.



“So we’ve had a bit of managing to do in terms of all of that as the game is on Friday, but we’re in good shape.”