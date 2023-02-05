Andre Ayew expected to make Nottingham Forest debut against Leeds United

Sports News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew is expected to make his debut for Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.



The Ghana captain completed his move to Nottingham Forest on Thursday and trained with the team ahead of the weekend action.



Nottingham Forest manager Steeve Cooper is said to be impressed with the forward in training. Cooper is expected to include Ayew in the matchday squad and give him his debut.



The 33-year-old signed a six-month contract, but it is very likely that it will be extended if he performs well.



The former Swansea and West Ham player is Forest's 30th signing since their return to the Premier League.



Ayew had two spells with Swansea either side of his two-year stay with the Hammers. He scored 21 goals in 89 Premier League games for both clubs.



He has spent the last one and a half years playing in Qatar. Ayew had a very impressive goalscoring record for them, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances. Ayew won the domestic double in his first season.