Andre Ayew did not feature in Nottingham Forest match against Wolves

Sports News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew was an unused substitute in Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.



Ayew returned to Nottingham Forest early from the international break after he slipped on his way to the dressing room in Kumasi and hurt his knee.



The 33-year-old did not travel with the Black Stars squad to Luanda for the return leg.



In today's game, it was Forest that took the lead in the 38th minute of the contest, with Johnson finding the back of the net.



The 21-year-old was found by Danilo inside the Wolves box after smart work from Morgan Gibbs-White, and the attacker made no mistake, converting past Sa to open the scoring at the City Ground.



Emmanuel Dennis came close to doubling Forest's advantage late in the first period, but his over-head kick from a Felipe header missed the crossbar.



Wolves had a shout for a penalty in the 52nd minute when Adama Traore went down inside the box under pressure from Felipe, but the referee was not interested and VAR agreed.



The visitors did manage to find a leveller in the 83rd minute, though, with Podence picking out the far corner of the net after Pedro Neto had a strike blocked on the edge of the box.