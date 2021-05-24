Andre Ayew determined to book Premier League qualification with Swansea City

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Andre Dede Ayew has said Swansea City are determined to seize their Premier League football ahead of Saturday's Championship play-off final.



The Swans will play against Brentford at the Wembley Stadium as they battle for the Premier League football final slot.



Steve Cooper's side were beaten by Brentford at the semi-final stage last season.



Swansea will return to the top flight after three years away if they can avenge that defeat at Wembley this weekend.



"We are very happy to be able to have a shot," said Swansea forward said.



"We are very glad for the club, for the fans, the whole squad and the technical team.



"The city's happy, the city deserves to be in the Premier League and we are going to do everything [we can] to get the club back there. We need to be strong."



Ayew's lucrative Swansea contract - a relic of the club's spell in the top division - expires after the play-off final.



The 31-year-old has been a talismanic figure during Cooper's two-year Swansea reign, scoring 35 goals across the last two campaigns.



It could well be that he stays at Swansea should they beat Brentford, but defeat next weekend would make a new deal unlikely given Ayew's salary.



"I am more than happy here, with the squad, the manager, the fans," he added.



"We are going to try to get that promotion and whatever has to be done, has to be done.



"But I assure the fans that whatever happens, my priority will be to listen to what Swansea needs to tell me," the Ghana captain added.



Swansea City qualified for the final playoff in a 2-1 aggregate over Barnsley with Andre Ayew scoring in the first leg of the semifinal at the Oakwell Grounds.



