Andre Ayew congratulates Black Stars on draw against South Africa after difficult game

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has congratulated the Black Stars after the team’s difficult 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



The West African giant yesterday played against their counterpart from South Africa in a Group C encounter of the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In a game played at the First National Bank Stadium in Johannesburg, Ghana drew 1-1 against South Africa with goals from Mohammed Kudus and Percy Tau canceling out.



Taking to his Twitter to react to the draw at the end of the match, Andre Ayew has applauded his teammates for putting in the needed fight to earn the points.



On the matchday, Andre Ayew could not be with the team in South Africa as a result of issues relating to the Coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions in the UK to and from the African country.



