Andre Ayew close to joining Turkish Superlig side Fatih Karagümrük S.K – Reports

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international and Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew is set to complete a deal with Superlig side Fatih Karagümrük S.K, according to reports.



Ayew, 33, arrived in Istanbul on Friday, September 15 but reports say nothing has been finalized yet.



The former World Cup winner has been unattached since parting ways with Nottingham Forest in May, after making only 13 appearances when he reunited with former manager Steve Cooper, having joined the Reds halfway through the 2022/23 English Premier League.



Despite being unattached, Andre Ayew was part of the final 25-man squad Coach Chris Hughton paraded for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic and the friendly against Liberia.



Ayew was an unused substitute when Ghana beat the Central Africans 2-1 and made a cameo in the Star's 3-1 victory over Liberia on Thursday, September 7 and Tuesday, September 12 respectively.



However, there have been reports of another Turkish club and European club keen on signing the Ghanaian international.



Should Ayew seal a deal with the Turkish side, it will be his second club, having already featured for Fenerbache in the 201/19 season when he fetched 5 goals in 29 games during his loan spell.









????????????André Ayew arrived in Istanbul today (Friday) as he is in discussions with the ????????Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük but nothing is finalized yet, per @sebnonda



Another Turkish club and a European club are also interested in the Ghanaian skipper. pic.twitter.com/jyURkV4DMH — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) September 15, 2023

LSN/DO