Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew celebrates Marseille's first win over PSG since 2011

Andre Dede Ayew played for Olympique Marseille from 2007-2015

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has joined his boyhood and former club, Olympique Marseille to celebrate their victory over rivals Paris Saint-German on Sunday, September 13.



The highly contested game ended with five players being shown the exit door for misconduct, including Brazilian superstar Neymar.



Neymar was sent off on his return from Coronavirus quarantine after reacting to an alleged racist slur as Marseille snapped their 20-match winless run against Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 victory over the reigning Ligue 1 champions on Sunday.



Marseille defeated the UEFA Champions League finalist 1-0 to record their first victory over the capital-based club since November 2011.



Andre Dede Ayew took to Twitter to congratulate his former club for their triumphant.





?????? merci les frérots ?????????? OM pic.twitter.com/BBldzEtF5U — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) September 13, 2020

