Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Andre Ayew calls on Swansea City teammates to keep going after win against Coventry

Ayew was elated with his sides victory

Following a 1-0 win against Coventry City on Wednesday night, Andre Ayew has rallied his Swansea City teammates to keep going to push for promotion at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



The team last season almost gained promotion to the English Premier League but missed out when they were defeated in the second game of the playoffs.



Not giving up, the Swans are making a claim for one of the automatic slots for promotion and have been fighting for points since the season started.



Today, Swansea City beat Coventry 1-0 to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat the team suffered at the hands of Huddersfield over the past weekend.



Taking to his Twitter page to react to the win, Andre Ayew who is excited with the three points has called on his teammates to keep going to ensure they amass more points in subsequent matches.



Up next for the Welsh club, they will take on Bristol City on Saturday, February 27, 2021.





3 points ???????? back on track..we keep going ???? YJB???? pic.twitter.com/cUVkjBCRdp — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) February 24, 2021