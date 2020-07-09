Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew buzzing over Swansea City form after victory against Birmingham City

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Ghana forward André Ayew is excited over Swansea City new-found form following their 3-1 victory against Birmingham City in midweek.



Swansea is one of the most improved teams in the Championship since the resumption of the season.



The Jack Army have managed to pick three wins, one loss and one draw in their last five matches.



Steve Copper’s men continued from where they left off in the 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend when they played as guests to Birmingham City on Wednesday.



Goals from Rhian Brewster and Benjamin Cabango dwarfed Lukas Jutkiewicz’s 5th-minute strike.



Jay Fulton wrapped up the maximum points for Swansea City with a fine goal in the 52nd minute.



In the aftermath of the match, Ayew took to social media to express his joy over their recent form and took the opportunity to shower praises on budding Welsh defender Benjamin Cabango for hitting his debut goal for the club.



“2 wins in a row still lots to do!! congrats to Ben Cabango on his first goal!! Jack Army we miss u !!”



Ayew has provided 6 assists and plundered 14 goals from 40 games in all competitions for the club so far this season.





