Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew believes Swansea needed more experience to boost promotion bid

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew believes Swansea City would have been in a better position to secure promotion to the English Premier League had there been more experienced players in the team.



Steve Cooper's youthful squad have tried their best as they still have a chance, of qualifying for the top-flight.



The Swans need a win in their final game against Reading and hope Cardiff City lose against relegation-threatened Hull City to reach the play-offs.



And according to Andre Dede Ayew, who is one of the old lads at the Liberty Stadium, more senior professionals would have helped.



"The quality is there but to get into the Premier League you need quality, young players and experience," Ayew added.



"When you want to win and get to another level, you need experience in your squad.



"Maybe we needed a few more to add to what we have already, but I'm happy with what I've seen.



"The boys have grown quickly and I hope it's not too late for this season.



"We're not going to think about next season, we're going to think about this one because it's still on."



The vice-captain has contributed immensely in their promotion bid. He has scored 15 league goals and provided six assists.

