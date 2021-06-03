Andre Ayew awarded Swansea City top scorer for 2020/2021 season

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Swansea forward Andre Ayew has been awarded for his prolific performance for promotion hopefuls Swansea City in the 2020/2021 season.



Andre Ayew enjoyed another fine season for the Swans, and the Ghanaian took home the Top Goal scorer award after netting 17 times across the campaign.



Ayew came up with plenty of magical moments in 2020-21, including superb strikes against Millwall and Barnsley in the play-off semi-final.



His goals propelled Swansea to the Championship promotion play -offs where they were beaten by Brentford City to lose out on promotion for the second time running.



The Ghanaian also won this same award last season with 15 goals in 44 appearances.



Andre Ayew is expected to join his teammates at the Black Stars camp for the friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast.