Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Andre Ayew and nine other players start Black Stars camping ahead of Sudan clash

Andre Ayew, Black Stars captain

The Black Stars have begun camping with ten(10) players who have arrived in Ghana from their various clubs. The 10 players in Camp had some light training today as more players are expected to arrive in Accra later today ahead of Thursday’s AFCON qualifier doubleheader with Sudan.



The players already in the camp are captain Andre Ayew and brother

Jordan Ayew, others include Razak Abalora, John Antwi, Kwadwo Amoako, Tariq Fosu, Emmanuel Lomotey, Nicholas Opoku, Afriyie Acquah and Samuel Owusu.



The rest of the players are expected to arrive in Ghana tonight to bolster coach CK Akunnor’s squad for his first competitive match in charge of the Black Stars.



Ghana is currently on top of Group C in the AFCON qualifiers with maximum six(6) points with South Africa and Sudan on three(3) points each with São Tome yet to get a point in the Group.

