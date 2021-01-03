Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew already looking forward to next century of goals after latest milestone

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Ghana and Swansea star Andre Ayew is looking forward to the next century of goals after recently scoring his 101st league goal.



The former Marseille man has chalked massive success in a career littered with glittering memories of success which includes two Trophée des Champions titles in 2010/11 season and 2011/2012 French league season.



He was also in the Marseille team that finished runner ups in Ligue 1 on three occasions before moving to Swansea City in 2015.



Ayew has continued to score goals where-ever he's been, knocking in 5 during his time with Fenerbahce in Turkey.



This season, he has 8 goals in the championship, adding to the 28 he scored for the club since joining them on a free five years ago.



The 31-year-old’s time in France also saw him score an impressive 44 league goals for giants Marseille.



He also scored 3 for Lorient and 4 during his loan spells at Aries-Avignon at the early stages of his career.



His spell at West Ham United also produced 9 league goals as injuries restricted his impact.



At the national level, the son of one Africa’s greatest player, Abedi Pele, is following in the footsteps of his legendary father and led Ghana’s U-20 team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009. He is currently the skipper of the Black Stars with almost a century of caps for his country.



“I don’t keep the numbers that are the job of the media. I just go out there and do my thing,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com



“If I have scored all those goals it’s because I have worked hard, and I’m looking forward to scoring more and more as I am enjoying my game at the minute.”



Ayew played the entire duration and as his Swansea City side beat Watford 2-1 in the championship to climb to second on the league table.

